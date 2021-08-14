WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 386 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,828 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $8,008,404.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,324,792 shares of company stock valued at $205,939,557. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

BX traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.80. 2,533,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.83. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65. The company has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

