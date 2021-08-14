Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,134 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMD. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total transaction of $695,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,774 shares of company stock worth $9,550,511. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $275.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $278.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.89, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.