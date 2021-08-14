ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of CSM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.44. 1,427 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94.

