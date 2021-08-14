Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after buying an additional 5,957,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after buying an additional 3,971,473 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,362,000 after buying an additional 1,940,573 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $977,783,000 after buying an additional 1,620,142 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,715,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,368,000 after buying an additional 1,018,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.94.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,269,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,429. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 957.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

