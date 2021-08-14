Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Down 73.5% in July

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NXC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. 9,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,399. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.54.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.63% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.