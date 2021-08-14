Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Down 73.5% in July

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NXC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. 9,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,399. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.54.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
