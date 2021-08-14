Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Decreases By 74.4%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OMVKY traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.90. 11,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.10.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $2.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 3.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMVKY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.