Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MCG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.43. 39,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,580. Membership Collective Group has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

