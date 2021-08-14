Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Global Payments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,256,000 after purchasing an additional 241,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,406,000 after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 12.0% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,343,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,725,000 after purchasing an additional 143,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.25.

GPN traded up $3.57 on Friday, hitting $171.41. 3,108,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,116. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.47.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,186 shares of company stock valued at $898,925 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

