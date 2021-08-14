Brokerages Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Marathon Oil posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 214.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,836 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 599,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after purchasing an additional 647,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,697,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,074,000 after purchasing an additional 477,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,902,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,232,195. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.33, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.