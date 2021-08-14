Zacks: Brokerages Expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

EXK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,522,000 after buying an additional 1,746,204 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after buying an additional 124,833 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,462,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after buying an additional 328,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 26.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 214,409 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 66.8% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 751,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 300,917 shares during the period. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.51. 2,227,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,453. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.33. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

