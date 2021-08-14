Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 179 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Bradley Mark J. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 9,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 156,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 20.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.68. 737,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,930. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.79. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.08 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of -333.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Barclays raised Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

