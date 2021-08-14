Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.38) and the highest is ($1.11). Zymeworks posted earnings of ($1.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%.

ZYME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Zymeworks stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.67. 157,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,636. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

