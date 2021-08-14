Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000.

NYSEARCA IWY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.27. The company had a trading volume of 70,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,407. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.40 and a 52 week high of $158.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.56.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

