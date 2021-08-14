Versor Investments LP Invests $500,000 in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,850 shares of company stock valued at $48,190,218 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACC stock traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $563.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,846. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $266.74 and a 52-week high of $565.81. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $467.83.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

