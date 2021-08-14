Versor Investments LP Sells 685 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRC traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.95. 443,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,290. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $142.47.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

