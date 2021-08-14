Deep Down (DPDW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPDW remained flat at $$0.72 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.76. Deep Down has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Deep Down Company Profile

Deep Down, Inc focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and products used between the platform and the wellhead. The firm’s services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems.

