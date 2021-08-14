Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TRVN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 1,472,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,311. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65. Trevena has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.43.

In other Trevena news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow bought 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

