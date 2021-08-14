Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.600-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Shares of ALB traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.22. The stock had a trading volume of 847,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,245 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

