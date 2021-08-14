Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

ADN stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. 326,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,505. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90.

ADN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

