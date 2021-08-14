Versor Investments LP Buys 4,700 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $1,688,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,190,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AOS traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,591. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.01. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

In other news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

