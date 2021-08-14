Versor Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Polaris were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Shares of PII stock traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $132.45. 370,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.98. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

