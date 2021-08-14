AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $1,487,418.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,183. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.57. 853,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,556. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.78.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

