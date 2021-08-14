Versor Investments LP Sells 50,302 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,302 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 0.3% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.55. 3,387,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.35. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

