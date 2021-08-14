Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $153,283,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $27,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after acquiring an additional 321,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 264,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of WLK stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.59. 700,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,492. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.87. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.