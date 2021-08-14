AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ABCL opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $71.91.

In related news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $144,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

