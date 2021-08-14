WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $357.98. 1,219,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,163. The company has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

