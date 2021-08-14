WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 491,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 43,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.8% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 397,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 293,518 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,507. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $34.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.