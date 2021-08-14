WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 98 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.7% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 10,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 99,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.70. 1,920,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,657. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

