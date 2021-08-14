EarnX Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,712.00 (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One EarnX coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. EarnX has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $20,712.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EarnX has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EarnX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00136836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00154545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,629.76 or 0.99891263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.99 or 0.00873997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About EarnX

EarnX’s total supply is 7,103,461,863,643 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance . The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EarnX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarnX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

