Newscrypto (NWC) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $102.84 million and $3.98 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00136836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00154545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,629.76 or 0.99891263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.99 or 0.00873997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 271,760,671 coins and its circulating supply is 152,111,024 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

