Jetcoin (JET) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $818,512.45 and $1.00 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0641 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00057676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.10 or 0.00882807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00102521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00044324 BTC.

About Jetcoin

JET is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

