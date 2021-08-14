Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Short Interest Update

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 868.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,019,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PCLI remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 2,467,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,750,742. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Protocall Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Protocall Technologies

Protocall Technologies Inc develops and commercializes an electronic sell-through platform that enables retailers to produce DVD movie, consumer software, and video game products in retail packaging at their stores and Website distribution centers. It offers TitleMatch DVD On-Demand, which offers retailers a virtual inventory of digital media products, which can be produced on-demand, thereby eliminating the cost of physical inventories.

