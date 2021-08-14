Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a growth of 800.8% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Green Cures & Botanical Distribution stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 66,561,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,668,930. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile
