Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a growth of 800.8% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 66,561,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,668,930. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc engages in development, distribution and wholesale of hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. Its brands include Hollywood Green Vodka and Contagin Gin. The company was founded September 22, 1986 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA.

