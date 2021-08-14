AXS Investments LLC Invests $302,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 212,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% in the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

