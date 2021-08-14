WBH Advisory Inc. Has $676,000 Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 285,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,054,000 after acquiring an additional 38,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.77. 321,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,716. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.