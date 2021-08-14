Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

NYSE:FSM opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.