Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ VINC traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,500. Vincerx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $227.07 million and a P/E ratio of -6.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.47.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In other news, insider Tom C. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 205,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,466.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald acquired 20,000 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,000 shares of company stock worth $284,720. Corporate insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) by 450.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Vincerx Pharma worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

