Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.190-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.74 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

ARLO traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $5.97. 497,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,458. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $495.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.