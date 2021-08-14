Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ YMTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 86,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,485. Yumanity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $98.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

