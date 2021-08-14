Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $138.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 2.12. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.