AXS Investments LLC Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 115.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 30.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 168,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $242.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.