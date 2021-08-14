Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,844,000 after acquiring an additional 186,769 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,036,000 after purchasing an additional 187,435 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after purchasing an additional 584,632 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,952. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $151.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,926 shares of company stock worth $25,654,989. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

