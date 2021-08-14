Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,990,000 after purchasing an additional 154,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.62.

ULTA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $371.85. 502,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,897. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $374.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.50. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

