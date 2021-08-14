Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $15,734,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. 7,471,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,647,998. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

