Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,801 shares of company stock worth $19,303,596. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $571.07. 117,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,793. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $572.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

