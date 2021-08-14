Brokerages Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VistaGen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN opened at $2.77 on Monday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $532.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.90.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

