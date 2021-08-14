Analysts Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to announce $2.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.59 million and the highest is $2.66 million. Curis posted sales of $2.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 million to $10.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $12.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of CRIS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. 859,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,885. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $691.58 million, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Curis by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

