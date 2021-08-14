JulSwap (JULD) Market Cap Hits $17.14 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $17.14 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00136265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00153811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,551.32 or 1.00170522 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.32 or 0.00874340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 540,560,400 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JULDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.