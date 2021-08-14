SHPING Price Up 70.7% This Week (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, SHPING has traded 70.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. SHPING has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $41,733.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00057556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.95 or 0.00879990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00101958 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044452 BTC.

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,559,955 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

