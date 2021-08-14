Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after acquiring an additional 132,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.18.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,385 shares of company stock valued at $113,847,420. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM stock traded down $7.62 on Friday, reaching $355.24. 1,739,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,111. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $242.40 and a one year high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.92.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

